货币 / XRT
XRT: SPDR S&P Retail ETF
87.28 USD 1.18 (1.33%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XRT汇率已更改-1.33%。当日，交易品种以低点86.81和高点88.51进行交易。
关注SPDR S&P Retail ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
XRT新闻
- Retail Sales Gain Steam in August: 4 ETF Areas to Win
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- What You're Not Hearing About September's Bad Reputation
- More people earning over $100,000 are doing their back-to-school and holiday shopping at Dollar General and Dollar Tree these days. Here’s why.
- Wall Street Lunch: Gen Z Plans To Slash Holiday Budget (undefined:M)
- What Next for U.S. Retail ETFs?
- Diamonds are selling again, as Signet sees sales growth. The stock has been surging.
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- TJ Maxx parent’s stock jumps toward a record as consumers flock to its off-price goods
- Retail Sales Show Resilience in July: Sector ETFs in Focus
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Tug Of War: Bulls Vs. Fear
- Big-Box Retailers Gear Up to Report This Week: ETFs in Focus
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Lululemon: The Situation Is Better Than You Think (NASDAQ:LULU)
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Opinion: A court could strike down Trump’s tariffs—and blow a hole in the U.S. budget
- Target Stock: Dividend Hike Signal Optimism Sales Growth Tariff Worries Persist (NYSE:TGT)
日范围
86.81 88.51
年范围
61.33 89.41
- 前一天收盘价
- 88.46
- 开盘价
- 88.51
- 卖价
- 87.28
- 买价
- 87.58
- 最低价
- 86.81
- 最高价
- 88.51
- 交易量
- 6.412 K
- 日变化
- -1.33%
- 月变化
- 4.88%
- 6个月变化
- 26.27%
- 年变化
- 12.82%
21 九月, 星期日