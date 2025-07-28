报价部分
货币 / XRT
XRT: SPDR S&P Retail ETF

87.28 USD 1.18 (1.33%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日XRT汇率已更改-1.33%。当日，交易品种以低点86.81和高点88.51进行交易。

关注SPDR S&P Retail ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
86.81 88.51
年范围
61.33 89.41
前一天收盘价
88.46
开盘价
88.51
卖价
87.28
买价
87.58
最低价
86.81
最高价
88.51
交易量
6.412 K
日变化
-1.33%
月变化
4.88%
6个月变化
26.27%
年变化
12.82%
21 九月, 星期日