通貨 / XRT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
XRT: SPDR S&P Retail ETF
88.46 USD 0.80 (0.91%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XRTの今日の為替レートは、0.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.85の安値と88.98の高値で取引されました。
SPDR S&P Retail ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XRT News
- Retail Sales Gain Steam in August: 4 ETF Areas to Win
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- What You're Not Hearing About September's Bad Reputation
- More people earning over $100,000 are doing their back-to-school and holiday shopping at Dollar General and Dollar Tree these days. Here’s why.
- Wall Street Lunch: Gen Z Plans To Slash Holiday Budget (undefined:M)
- What Next for U.S. Retail ETFs?
- Diamonds are selling again, as Signet sees sales growth. The stock has been surging.
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- TJ Maxx parent’s stock jumps toward a record as consumers flock to its off-price goods
- Retail Sales Show Resilience in July: Sector ETFs in Focus
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Tug Of War: Bulls Vs. Fear
- Big-Box Retailers Gear Up to Report This Week: ETFs in Focus
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Lululemon: The Situation Is Better Than You Think (NASDAQ:LULU)
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Opinion: A court could strike down Trump’s tariffs—and blow a hole in the U.S. budget
- Target Stock: Dividend Hike Signal Optimism Sales Growth Tariff Worries Persist (NYSE:TGT)
1日のレンジ
87.85 88.98
1年のレンジ
61.33 89.41
- 以前の終値
- 87.66
- 始値
- 87.98
- 買値
- 88.46
- 買値
- 88.76
- 安値
- 87.85
- 高値
- 88.98
- 出来高
- 11.961 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.91%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.98%
- 1年の変化
- 14.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K