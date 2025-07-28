クォートセクション
通貨 / XRT
XRT: SPDR S&P Retail ETF

88.46 USD 0.80 (0.91%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XRTの今日の為替レートは、0.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.85の安値と88.98の高値で取引されました。

SPDR S&P Retail ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
87.85 88.98
1年のレンジ
61.33 89.41
以前の終値
87.66
始値
87.98
買値
88.46
買値
88.76
安値
87.85
高値
88.98
出来高
11.961 K
1日の変化
0.91%
1ヶ月の変化
6.30%
6ヶ月の変化
27.98%
1年の変化
14.35%
