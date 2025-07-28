Currencies / XRT
XRT: SPDR S&P Retail ETF
87.28 USD 1.18 (1.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XRT exchange rate has changed by -1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.81 and at a high of 88.51.
Follow SPDR S&P Retail ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XRT News
- Retail Sales Gain Steam in August: 4 ETF Areas to Win
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- What You're Not Hearing About September's Bad Reputation
- More people earning over $100,000 are doing their back-to-school and holiday shopping at Dollar General and Dollar Tree these days. Here’s why.
- Wall Street Lunch: Gen Z Plans To Slash Holiday Budget (undefined:M)
- What Next for U.S. Retail ETFs?
- Diamonds are selling again, as Signet sees sales growth. The stock has been surging.
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- TJ Maxx parent’s stock jumps toward a record as consumers flock to its off-price goods
- Retail Sales Show Resilience in July: Sector ETFs in Focus
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Tug Of War: Bulls Vs. Fear
- Big-Box Retailers Gear Up to Report This Week: ETFs in Focus
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Lululemon: The Situation Is Better Than You Think (NASDAQ:LULU)
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Opinion: A court could strike down Trump’s tariffs—and blow a hole in the U.S. budget
- Target Stock: Dividend Hike Signal Optimism Sales Growth Tariff Worries Persist (NYSE:TGT)
Daily Range
86.81 88.51
Year Range
61.33 89.41
- Previous Close
- 88.46
- Open
- 88.51
- Bid
- 87.28
- Ask
- 87.58
- Low
- 86.81
- High
- 88.51
- Volume
- 6.412 K
- Daily Change
- -1.33%
- Month Change
- 4.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.27%
- Year Change
- 12.82%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K