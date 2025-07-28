Valute / XRT
XRT: SPDR S&P Retail ETF
87.28 USD 1.18 (1.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XRT ha avuto una variazione del -1.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.81 e ad un massimo di 88.51.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P Retail ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
86.81 88.51
Intervallo Annuale
61.33 89.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 88.46
- Apertura
- 88.51
- Bid
- 87.28
- Ask
- 87.58
- Minimo
- 86.81
- Massimo
- 88.51
- Volume
- 6.412 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.82%
21 settembre, domenica