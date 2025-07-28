QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / XRT
Tornare a Azioni

XRT: SPDR S&P Retail ETF

87.28 USD 1.18 (1.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XRT ha avuto una variazione del -1.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.81 e ad un massimo di 88.51.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P Retail ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XRT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
86.81 88.51
Intervallo Annuale
61.33 89.41
Chiusura Precedente
88.46
Apertura
88.51
Bid
87.28
Ask
87.58
Minimo
86.81
Massimo
88.51
Volume
6.412 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.33%
Variazione Mensile
4.88%
Variazione Semestrale
26.27%
Variazione Annuale
12.82%
21 settembre, domenica