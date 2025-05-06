Moedas / XPEL
XPEL: XPEL Inc
33.50 USD 0.21 (0.63%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XPEL para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.16 e o mais alto foi 34.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas XPEL Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
XPEL Notícias
Faixa diária
33.16 34.44
Faixa anual
24.25 47.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.29
- Open
- 33.71
- Bid
- 33.50
- Ask
- 33.80
- Low
- 33.16
- High
- 34.44
- Volume
- 460
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.65%
- Mudança anual
- -22.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh