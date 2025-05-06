Valute / XPEL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XPEL: XPEL Inc
33.12 USD 0.34 (1.02%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XPEL ha avuto una variazione del -1.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.75 e ad un massimo di 33.71.
Segui le dinamiche di XPEL Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XPEL News
- XPEL, Inc. (XPEL): A Bull Case Theory
- Ave Maria Value Focused Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVERX)
- Earnings call transcript: Xpel beats Q2 2025 forecasts, shares jump 13%
- XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Xpel earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Cummins (CMI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- BorgWarner (BWA) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fox Factory: Shares Have Dropped Too Far (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:FOXF)
- Standard Motor Products Stock: The Ride Isn't Over (NYSE:SMP)
- XPEL Reminds Drivers and Homeowners to Protect Against Heat and UV Exposure Ahead of the Summer Solstice
- XPEL’s Growth Engine: Premium Protection, Global Reach, And Durable Cash Flow
- XPEL shareholders approve board nominees, auditor
- XPEL stock soars 18% on earnings beat, strong guidance
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.75 33.71
Intervallo Annuale
24.25 47.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.46
- Apertura
- 33.62
- Bid
- 33.12
- Ask
- 33.42
- Minimo
- 32.75
- Massimo
- 33.71
- Volume
- 761
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.42%
20 settembre, sabato