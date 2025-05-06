Currencies / XPEL
XPEL: XPEL Inc
33.37 USD 0.95 (2.77%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XPEL exchange rate has changed by -2.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.00 and at a high of 34.36.
Follow XPEL Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XPEL News
Daily Range
33.00 34.36
Year Range
24.25 47.23
- Previous Close
- 34.32
- Open
- 34.31
- Bid
- 33.37
- Ask
- 33.67
- Low
- 33.00
- High
- 34.36
- Volume
- 617
- Daily Change
- -2.77%
- Month Change
- -8.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.20%
- Year Change
- -22.84%
