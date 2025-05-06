QuotesSections
XPEL
XPEL: XPEL Inc

33.37 USD 0.95 (2.77%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XPEL exchange rate has changed by -2.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.00 and at a high of 34.36.

Follow XPEL Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
33.00 34.36
Year Range
24.25 47.23
Previous Close
34.32
Open
34.31
Bid
33.37
Ask
33.67
Low
33.00
High
34.36
Volume
617
Daily Change
-2.77%
Month Change
-8.48%
6 Months Change
14.20%
Year Change
-22.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%