通貨 / XPEL
XPEL: XPEL Inc
33.46 USD 0.17 (0.51%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XPELの今日の為替レートは、0.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.16の安値と34.44の高値で取引されました。
XPEL Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
33.16 34.44
1年のレンジ
24.25 47.23
- 以前の終値
- 33.29
- 始値
- 33.71
- 買値
- 33.46
- 買値
- 33.76
- 安値
- 33.16
- 高値
- 34.44
- 出来高
- 744
- 1日の変化
- 0.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.51%
- 1年の変化
- -22.64%
