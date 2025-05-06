통화 / XPEL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
XPEL: XPEL Inc
33.12 USD 0.34 (1.02%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
XPEL 환율이 오늘 -1.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.75이고 고가는 33.71이었습니다.
XPEL Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XPEL News
- XPEL, Inc. (XPEL): A Bull Case Theory
- Ave Maria Value Focused Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVERX)
- Earnings call transcript: Xpel beats Q2 2025 forecasts, shares jump 13%
- XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Xpel earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Cummins (CMI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- BorgWarner (BWA) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fox Factory: Shares Have Dropped Too Far (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:FOXF)
- Standard Motor Products Stock: The Ride Isn't Over (NYSE:SMP)
- XPEL Reminds Drivers and Homeowners to Protect Against Heat and UV Exposure Ahead of the Summer Solstice
- XPEL’s Growth Engine: Premium Protection, Global Reach, And Durable Cash Flow
- XPEL shareholders approve board nominees, auditor
- XPEL stock soars 18% on earnings beat, strong guidance
일일 변동 비율
32.75 33.71
년간 변동
24.25 47.23
- 이전 종가
- 33.46
- 시가
- 33.62
- Bid
- 33.12
- Ask
- 33.42
- 저가
- 32.75
- 고가
- 33.71
- 볼륨
- 761
- 일일 변동
- -1.02%
- 월 변동
- -9.16%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.35%
- 년간 변동율
- -23.42%
20 9월, 토요일