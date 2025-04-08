Moedas / XOMA
XOMA: XOMA Corporation
37.86 USD 1.12 (3.05%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XOMA para hoje mudou para 3.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 37.00 e o mais alto foi 38.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas XOMA Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
37.00 38.45
Faixa anual
18.35 38.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 36.74
- Open
- 37.12
- Bid
- 37.86
- Ask
- 38.16
- Low
- 37.00
- High
- 38.45
- Volume
- 27
- Mudança diária
- 3.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 92.18%
- Mudança anual
- 43.46%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh