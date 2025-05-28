Valute / XOMA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XOMA: XOMA Corporation
36.70 USD 0.89 (2.37%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XOMA ha avuto una variazione del -2.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.99 e ad un massimo di 37.82.
Segui le dinamiche di XOMA Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XOMA News
- Does XOMA Royalty (XOMA) Have the Potential to Rally 85.34% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Versant vende azioni LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) per un valore di 2,5 milioni di dollari
- Versant sells LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) stock worth $2.5 million
- Benchmark raises XOMA stock price target to $50 on strong earnings
- Wall Street Analysts Predict an 86.05% Upside in XOMA Royalty (XOMA): Here's What You Should Know
- Here's Why XOMA Royalty (XOMA) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- XOMA stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright with $104 target
- WALTHAM, DUBLIN, EMERYVILLE - Mural Oncology agrees to acquisition by XOMA Royalty subsidiary
- How Much Upside is Left in XOMA Royalty (XOMA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 106.15%
- Leerink Partners reiterates Outperform rating on XOMA stock amid strong Q2 results
- XOMA Royalty (XOMA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- XOMA earnings beat by $0.64, revenue topped estimates
- XOMA Revenue Jumps 39% in Fiscal Q2
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Novavax (NVAX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- I’m Staying Neutral On XOMA After The LAVA And HilleVax Deals (NASDAQ:XOMA)
- Hillevax stock rises after XOMA Royalty announces acquisition
- LAVA Therapeutics stock rises on acquisition deal with XOMA Royalty
- XOMA Royalty to acquire HilleVax and LAVA Therapeutics in separate deals
- Collect Up To 11.5% From The Healthcare Sector
- XOMA stock rises after acquisition of Turnstone Biologics
- XOMA Royalty to acquire Turnstone Biologics for $0.34 per share
- XOMA Royalty Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends
- XOMA stock holds Buy rating, $104 target from H.C. Wainwright
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.99 37.82
Intervallo Annuale
18.35 38.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.59
- Apertura
- 37.71
- Bid
- 36.70
- Ask
- 37.00
- Minimo
- 35.99
- Massimo
- 37.82
- Volume
- 149
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 86.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.07%
21 settembre, domenica