Moedas / WRB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
WRB: W.R. Berkley Corporation
73.13 USD 1.66 (2.32%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WRB para hoje mudou para 2.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 71.42 e o mais alto foi 73.32.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas W.R. Berkley Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WRB Notícias
- Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:FAIRX)
- PLMR Stock Outperforms Industry, Trades at Premium: Time to Hold?
- American Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold AFG Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- CB Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.49X: Time to Hold?
- CINF Stock Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- W. R. Berkley announces 9 cents per share quarterly dividend
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Why Is CNA Financial (CNA) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Up 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why Is W.R. Berkley (WRB) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- W. R. Berkley launches Berkley Edge for hard-to-place risks
- CB Lags Industry, Trades at a Premium: What Should Investors Do Now?
- CINF Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- A 12-Stock Sane Portfolio for Crazy Times
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- W.R. Berkley Stock: Q2 Review, Strong Results Are Priced In (NYSE:WRB)
- RNR Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Property Underwriting Results
- FAF's Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Commercial Business, Investment Income
- Globe Life Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates on Strong Underwriting
- Chubb Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates on Strong Underwriting
- W R Berkley Sets Record Q2 Premiums
Faixa diária
71.42 73.32
Faixa anual
55.97 75.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 71.47
- Open
- 71.42
- Bid
- 73.13
- Ask
- 73.43
- Low
- 71.42
- High
- 73.32
- Volume
- 2.426 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.32%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.28%
- Mudança anual
- 29.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh