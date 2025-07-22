QuotesSections
WRB: W.R. Berkley Corporation

71.29 USD 1.52 (2.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WRB exchange rate has changed by -2.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.43 and at a high of 72.55.

Follow W.R. Berkley Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

WRB News

Daily Range
70.43 72.55
Year Range
55.97 75.43
Previous Close
72.81
Open
72.55
Bid
71.29
Ask
71.59
Low
70.43
High
72.55
Volume
3.408 K
Daily Change
-2.09%
Month Change
-0.93%
6 Months Change
0.68%
Year Change
26.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%