Valute / WRB
WRB: W.R. Berkley Corporation
73.39 USD 0.27 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WRB ha avuto una variazione del 0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 72.98 e ad un massimo di 73.66.
Segui le dinamiche di W.R. Berkley Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WRB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
72.98 73.66
Intervallo Annuale
55.97 75.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 73.12
- Apertura
- 73.25
- Bid
- 73.39
- Ask
- 73.69
- Minimo
- 72.98
- Massimo
- 73.66
- Volume
- 2.233 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.85%
20 settembre, sabato