QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WRB
Tornare a Azioni

WRB: W.R. Berkley Corporation

73.39 USD 0.27 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WRB ha avuto una variazione del 0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 72.98 e ad un massimo di 73.66.

Segui le dinamiche di W.R. Berkley Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WRB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
72.98 73.66
Intervallo Annuale
55.97 75.43
Chiusura Precedente
73.12
Apertura
73.25
Bid
73.39
Ask
73.69
Minimo
72.98
Massimo
73.66
Volume
2.233 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.37%
Variazione Mensile
1.99%
Variazione Semestrale
3.64%
Variazione Annuale
29.85%
20 settembre, sabato