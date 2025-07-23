通貨 / WRB
WRB: W.R. Berkley Corporation
73.12 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WRBの今日の為替レートは、-0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり72.09の安値と73.30の高値で取引されました。
W.R. Berkley Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WRB News
1日のレンジ
72.09 73.30
1年のレンジ
55.97 75.43
- 以前の終値
- 73.13
- 始値
- 72.62
- 買値
- 73.12
- 買値
- 73.42
- 安値
- 72.09
- 高値
- 73.30
- 出来高
- 3.824 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.26%
- 1年の変化
- 29.37%
