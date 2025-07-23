クォートセクション
通貨 / WRB
株に戻る

WRB: W.R. Berkley Corporation

73.12 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WRBの今日の為替レートは、-0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり72.09の安値と73.30の高値で取引されました。

W.R. Berkley Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WRB News

1日のレンジ
72.09 73.30
1年のレンジ
55.97 75.43
以前の終値
73.13
始値
72.62
買値
73.12
買値
73.42
安値
72.09
高値
73.30
出来高
3.824 K
1日の変化
-0.01%
1ヶ月の変化
1.61%
6ヶ月の変化
3.26%
1年の変化
29.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K