CotationsSections
Devises / WRB
Retour à Actions

WRB: W.R. Berkley Corporation

73.39 USD 0.27 (0.37%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de WRB a changé de 0.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 72.98 et à un maximum de 73.66.

Suivez la dynamique W.R. Berkley Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WRB Nouvelles

Range quotidien
72.98 73.66
Range Annuel
55.97 75.43
Clôture Précédente
73.12
Ouverture
73.25
Bid
73.39
Ask
73.69
Plus Bas
72.98
Plus Haut
73.66
Volume
2.233 K
Changement quotidien
0.37%
Changement Mensuel
1.99%
Changement à 6 Mois
3.64%
Changement Annuel
29.85%
20 septembre, samedi