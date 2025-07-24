Devises / WRB
WRB: W.R. Berkley Corporation
73.39 USD 0.27 (0.37%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WRB a changé de 0.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 72.98 et à un maximum de 73.66.
Suivez la dynamique W.R. Berkley Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
WRB Nouvelles
Range quotidien
72.98 73.66
Range Annuel
55.97 75.43
- Clôture Précédente
- 73.12
- Ouverture
- 73.25
- Bid
- 73.39
- Ask
- 73.69
- Plus Bas
- 72.98
- Plus Haut
- 73.66
- Volume
- 2.233 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.37%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.99%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.64%
- Changement Annuel
- 29.85%
20 septembre, samedi