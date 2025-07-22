货币 / WRB
WRB: W.R. Berkley Corporation
72.45 USD 0.98 (1.37%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WRB汇率已更改1.37%。当日，交易品种以低点71.42和高点72.49进行交易。
关注W.R. Berkley Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WRB新闻
- Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:FAIRX)
- PLMR Stock Outperforms Industry, Trades at Premium: Time to Hold?
- American Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold AFG Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- CB Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.49X: Time to Hold?
- CINF Stock Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- W. R. Berkley announces 9 cents per share quarterly dividend
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Why Is CNA Financial (CNA) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Up 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why Is W.R. Berkley (WRB) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- W. R. Berkley launches Berkley Edge for hard-to-place risks
- CB Lags Industry, Trades at a Premium: What Should Investors Do Now?
- CINF Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- A 12-Stock Sane Portfolio for Crazy Times
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- W.R. Berkley Stock: Q2 Review, Strong Results Are Priced In (NYSE:WRB)
- RNR Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Property Underwriting Results
- FAF's Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Commercial Business, Investment Income
- Globe Life Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates on Strong Underwriting
- Chubb Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates on Strong Underwriting
- W R Berkley Sets Record Q2 Premiums
日范围
71.42 72.49
年范围
55.97 75.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 71.47
- 开盘价
- 71.42
- 卖价
- 72.45
- 买价
- 72.75
- 最低价
- 71.42
- 最高价
- 72.49
- 交易量
- 173
- 日变化
- 1.37%
- 月变化
- 0.68%
- 6个月变化
- 2.32%
- 年变化
- 28.18%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值