WOR: Worthington Enterprises Inc
62.19 USD 1.11 (1.82%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WOR para hoje mudou para 1.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.89 e o mais alto foi 62.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Worthington Enterprises Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WOR Notícias
Faixa diária
60.89 62.46
Faixa anual
37.88 70.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 61.08
- Open
- 61.30
- Bid
- 62.19
- Ask
- 62.49
- Low
- 60.89
- High
- 62.46
- Volume
- 103
- Mudança diária
- 1.82%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 24.26%
- Mudança anual
- 50.51%
