WOR: Worthington Enterprises Inc
61.00 USD 1.74 (2.77%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WOR 환율이 오늘 -2.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 60.72이고 고가는 62.29이었습니다.
Worthington Enterprises Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
WOR News
일일 변동 비율
60.72 62.29
년간 변동
37.88 70.91
- 이전 종가
- 62.74
- 시가
- 62.18
- Bid
- 61.00
- Ask
- 61.30
- 저가
- 60.72
- 고가
- 62.29
- 볼륨
- 223
- 일일 변동
- -2.77%
- 월 변동
- -5.78%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.88%
- 년간 변동율
- 47.63%
20 9월, 토요일