货币 / WOR
WOR: Worthington Enterprises Inc
61.93 USD 0.43 (0.70%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WOR汇率已更改0.70%。当日，交易品种以低点61.62和高点62.29进行交易。
关注Worthington Enterprises Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WOR新闻
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Quanex Building Products (NX) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- RBC Capital upgrades Worley stock to Outperform on CP2 project revenue
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.28%
- Is Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
- JPMorgan lowers Worley stock price target to AUD16.45 on slower capex growth
- Worthington Industries at Canaccord Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.23%
- Are Construction Stocks Lagging Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) This Year?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Worthington Steel: Recovering, It Is Cyclical After All (NYSE:WS)
- Tesla To Rally Around 45%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)
- Worthington Enterprises: Fully Valued After A Impressive Move (NYSE:WOR)
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Worthington Steel Q3 2025 slides: Electrical steel investments amid earnings headwinds
- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Tesla, Nvidia Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Earnings call transcript: Worthington Industries Q4 2025 earnings beat
- Worthington Industries stock hits 52-week high at 70.22 USD
- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WOR)
- FedEx, General Mills, Micron fall premarket; Blackberry rises
- Worthington Industries Q4 FY25 slides: margin expansion drives earnings growth
- Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Worthington Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
日范围
61.62 62.29
年范围
37.88 70.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 61.50
- 开盘价
- 61.66
- 卖价
- 61.93
- 买价
- 62.23
- 最低价
- 61.62
- 最高价
- 62.29
- 交易量
- 128
- 日变化
- 0.70%
- 月变化
- -4.34%
- 6个月变化
- 23.74%
- 年变化
- 49.88%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值