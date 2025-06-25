QuotazioniSezioni
WOR: Worthington Enterprises Inc

61.00 USD 1.74 (2.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WOR ha avuto una variazione del -2.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.72 e ad un massimo di 62.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Worthington Enterprises Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.72 62.29
Intervallo Annuale
37.88 70.91
Chiusura Precedente
62.74
Apertura
62.18
Bid
61.00
Ask
61.30
Minimo
60.72
Massimo
62.29
Volume
223
Variazione giornaliera
-2.77%
Variazione Mensile
-5.78%
Variazione Semestrale
21.88%
Variazione Annuale
47.63%
20 settembre, sabato