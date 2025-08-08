Moedas / WLDN
WLDN: Willdan Group Inc
105.22 USD 3.16 (3.10%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WLDN para hoje mudou para 3.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 104.00 e o mais alto foi 106.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Willdan Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WLDN Notícias
Faixa diária
104.00 106.47
Faixa anual
30.43 121.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 102.06
- Open
- 104.50
- Bid
- 105.22
- Ask
- 105.52
- Low
- 104.00
- High
- 106.47
- Volume
- 479
- Mudança diária
- 3.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 155.70%
- Mudança anual
- 158.97%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh