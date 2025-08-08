Divisas / WLDN
WLDN: Willdan Group Inc
102.06 USD 1.48 (1.47%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WLDN de hoy ha cambiado un 1.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 100.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 103.84.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Willdan Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
WLDN News
Rango diario
100.00 103.84
Rango anual
30.43 121.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 100.58
- Open
- 100.54
- Bid
- 102.06
- Ask
- 102.36
- Low
- 100.00
- High
- 103.84
- Volumen
- 540
- Cambio diario
- 1.47%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.19%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 148.02%
- Cambio anual
- 151.19%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B