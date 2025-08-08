Currencies / WLDN
WLDN: Willdan Group Inc
100.58 USD 1.84 (1.86%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WLDN exchange rate has changed by 1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.85 and at a high of 101.10.
Follow Willdan Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WLDN News
Daily Range
96.85 101.10
Year Range
30.43 121.00
- Previous Close
- 98.74
- Open
- 98.74
- Bid
- 100.58
- Ask
- 100.88
- Low
- 96.85
- High
- 101.10
- Volume
- 764
- Daily Change
- 1.86%
- Month Change
- -6.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 144.42%
- Year Change
- 147.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%