QuotesSections
Currencies / WLDN
Back to US Stock Market

WLDN: Willdan Group Inc

100.58 USD 1.84 (1.86%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WLDN exchange rate has changed by 1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.85 and at a high of 101.10.

Follow Willdan Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WLDN News

Daily Range
96.85 101.10
Year Range
30.43 121.00
Previous Close
98.74
Open
98.74
Bid
100.58
Ask
100.88
Low
96.85
High
101.10
Volume
764
Daily Change
1.86%
Month Change
-6.57%
6 Months Change
144.42%
Year Change
147.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%