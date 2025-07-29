Moedas / WEX
WEX: WEX Inc
169.77 USD 2.40 (1.43%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WEX para hoje mudou para 1.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 168.39 e o mais alto foi 170.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WEX Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WEX Notícias
Faixa diária
168.39 170.51
Faixa anual
110.45 217.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 167.37
- Open
- 170.34
- Bid
- 169.77
- Ask
- 170.07
- Low
- 168.39
- High
- 170.51
- Volume
- 142
- Mudança diária
- 1.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.62%
- Mudança anual
- -18.97%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh