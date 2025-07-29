Currencies / WEX
WEX: WEX Inc
171.50 USD 0.28 (0.16%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WEX exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 169.50 and at a high of 171.84.
Follow WEX Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WEX News
- WEX or V: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Why Wex (WEX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Should Value Investors Buy PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Stock?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 4th
- Are Investors Undervaluing Evertec (EVTC) Right Now?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Visa, Mastercard, Fiserv, PayPal Holdings and WEX
- 5 Financial Transaction Stocks in Focus Amid Strong Cross-Border Volumes
- Exclusive: WEX partners with Trulioo to enhance fraud prevention in Europe
- WEX vs. V: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Why Is Wex (WEX) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why Wex (WEX) is a Strong Value Stock
- Jack Henry & Associates: Shares Aren't As Cheap As I Would Like Them To Be (NASDAQ:JKHY)
- Wex (WEX)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Here's Why Wex (WEX) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Gator Capital Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Are Investors Undervaluing WEX (WEX) Right Now?
- All You Need to Know About Wex (WEX) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Wex (WEX) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Should OppFi Shares Be in Your Portfolio Pre-Q2 Earnings?
- WEX stock price target raised to $185 from $150 at Mizuho
- WEX Stock Rallies 6.5% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat
- Is WEX (WEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Daily Range
169.50 171.84
Year Range
110.45 217.47
- Previous Close
- 171.78
- Open
- 171.32
- Bid
- 171.50
- Ask
- 171.80
- Low
- 169.50
- High
- 171.84
- Volume
- 264
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- 1.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.73%
- Year Change
- -18.14%
