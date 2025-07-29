Valute / WEX
WEX: WEX Inc
163.38 USD 5.07 (3.01%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WEX ha avuto una variazione del -3.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.84 e ad un massimo di 168.40.
Segui le dinamiche di WEX Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
161.84 168.40
Intervallo Annuale
110.45 217.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 168.45
- Apertura
- 168.18
- Bid
- 163.38
- Ask
- 163.68
- Minimo
- 161.84
- Massimo
- 168.40
- Volume
- 1.042 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.02%
20 settembre, sabato