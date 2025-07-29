QuotazioniSezioni
163.38 USD 5.07 (3.01%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WEX ha avuto una variazione del -3.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.84 e ad un massimo di 168.40.

Segui le dinamiche di WEX Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
161.84 168.40
Intervallo Annuale
110.45 217.47
Chiusura Precedente
168.45
Apertura
168.18
Bid
163.38
Ask
163.68
Minimo
161.84
Massimo
168.40
Volume
1.042 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.01%
Variazione Mensile
-3.22%
Variazione Semestrale
4.54%
Variazione Annuale
-22.02%
