CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / WELL
Voltar para Ações

WELL: Welltower Inc

165.93 USD 0.73 (0.44%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do WELL para hoje mudou para 0.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 164.33 e o mais alto foi 167.00.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Welltower Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WELL Notícias

WELL on the Community Forum

Aplicativos de negociação para WELL

Multiple Orders Utility EA MT5
Opengates Success International
Utilitários
Multiple Orders Utility EA (VERSÃO MT5) O Multiple Orders Utility MT5 foi criado para permitir lucros rápidos com pequenos movimentos de preço, sem precisar esperar grandes movimentos de centenas de pips. UTILIDADE: Este utilitário abre várias ordens na mesma direção e no mesmo par de moedas ao mesmo tempo, de acordo com o número especificado pelo usuário ou o máximo permitido pelo seu corretor. ESTRATÉGIA: A ideia é que, em vez de buscar 100–200 pips, o que pode ser irreal ou demorar muito, o
Xauusd Striper
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Experts
XAUUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAUUSD on M5 “Guarded entries. Measured exits.” Trade the structure, not the noise. XAUUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest Expert Advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue frequent, structure-driven setups without letting floating profit slip a
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Experts
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away.   What makes SENTINEL
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Experts
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
Utilitários
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
Price move robot
Punza Yannick Kakungula
2.33 (3)
Experts
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ROBOT PRICE MOVE IT IS ROBOT FOLLOWS EACH MOVEMENT OF THE PRICE VERY WELL BY PLACING A STOP LOSS AND A TAKE PROFIT FOLLOWING WITH A TRAILLING STOP PERFECT FOR THE PROP FIRM WITH AN OPTION TO PLACE A NUMBER OF STOP LOSS AS THE ROBOT CAN FOLLOW EXAMPLE 5% LOSS TO BE RESPECTED ON EACH TRANSACTION THE ROBOT USES AN INDICATOR THAT FOLLOWS THE PRICE AND THE RSI INDICATOR OVER PERIOD 14 TO LEVEL 30 RECOMMENDATION CURRENCY PAIR: US30, GOLD PERIDO : H1 MINIMUM DEPOSIT: 1000 DO
FREE
RSI Signalz
Gabriel Beaird
Utilitários
RSI Signalz  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOW FREE FOR EVERYONE! TUNABLE IN THE INPUT SETTINGS - ENJOY :) (IT DOES NOT TRADE FOR YOU. THIS IS TOO JUST HELP WITH MANUAL TRADING)  Fully Automated EA for marking good en
FREE
GOLD ultra scalper
Punza Yannick Kakungula
Experts
HELLO EVERYONE I PRESENT YOU A ROBOT THAT I NAME GOLD ULTRA SCALPER IT IS ROBOT TRADING GOLD AND NOT ONLY GOLD IT ALSO TRADE OTHER CURRENCY PAIR   STRATEGY: 1. KELTNER CHANNEL ENTRY INDICATOR                                     MY PERIOD: 5                                     ATR PERIOD: 30                                     ATR MULTIPLY: 1                            2. OSCILLATOR OF ROC OUTPUT INDICATOR                                      FIRST ROC PERIOD: 17                                
Faixa diária
164.33 167.00
Faixa anual
122.34 170.99
Fechamento anterior
165.20
Open
165.58
Bid
165.93
Ask
166.23
Low
164.33
High
167.00
Volume
6.709 K
Mudança diária
0.44%
Mudança mensal
-0.99%
Mudança de 6 meses
8.26%
Mudança anual
29.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh