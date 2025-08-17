QuotesSections
WELL
WELL: Welltower Inc

166.98 USD 1.95 (1.15%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WELL exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 166.87 and at a high of 169.15.

Follow Welltower Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
166.87 169.15
Year Range
122.34 170.99
Previous Close
168.93
Open
169.15
Bid
166.98
Ask
167.28
Low
166.87
High
169.15
Volume
1.886 K
Daily Change
-1.15%
Month Change
-0.36%
6 Months Change
8.94%
Year Change
30.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%