WELL: Welltower Inc
165.22 USD 1.26 (0.76%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WELL 환율이 오늘 -0.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 164.89이고 고가는 168.20이었습니다.
Welltower Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
WELL News
- 4 Reasons to Add Welltower Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Healthcare Dividend Stocks Through 2030
- UBS, Ventas 투자의견 ’중립’ 제시, "공정가치" 평가
- UBS initiates Ventas stock with Neutral rating, citing fair valuation
- 웰타워, UBS ’매수’ 의견 제시...노인 주택 성장 기대
- UBS initiates Welltower stock with Buy rating, citing senior housing growth
- Replace Welltower With National Health Investors (NYSE:WELL)
- Terreno Realty Executes Another Lease Renewal, Points to Robust Demand
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- 벤징가 ‘스톡 위스퍼’ 지수: UGI, 웰타워, 뉴몬트, 카바나 및 액손 엔터프라이즈
- Mizuho raises Omega Healthcare Investors stock price target to $40
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): 6.35% Yield, Impressive Execution, And Cheap Valuation
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Welltower, Terreno Realty and Easterly Government Properties
- Why Is Welltower (WELL) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Top 3 Equity REITs Worth Buying as Industry Prospects Improve
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Hold Regency Centers Stock in Your Portfolio
- Vornado Bolsters Portfolio With the Acquisition of 623 Fifth Avenue
- Alexandria Stock Gains 19.3% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Continue?
- Four Corners Continues Its Acquisition Spree to Boost Portfolio
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Retain Lamar Advertising in Your Portfolio
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
WELL on the Community Forum
일일 변동 비율
164.89 168.20
년간 변동
122.34 170.99
- 이전 종가
- 166.48
- 시가
- 165.34
- Bid
- 165.22
- Ask
- 165.52
- 저가
- 164.89
- 고가
- 168.20
- 볼륨
- 8.982 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.76%
- 월 변동
- -1.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.77%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K