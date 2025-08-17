通貨 / WELL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WELL: Welltower Inc
166.48 USD 0.55 (0.33%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WELLの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり166.11の安値と167.72の高値で取引されました。
Welltower Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WELL News
- Replace Welltower With National Health Investors (NYSE:WELL)
- Terreno Realty Executes Another Lease Renewal, Points to Robust Demand
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- Mizuho raises Omega Healthcare Investors stock price target to $40
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): 6.35% Yield, Impressive Execution, And Cheap Valuation
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Welltower, Terreno Realty and Easterly Government Properties
- Why Is Welltower (WELL) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Top 3 Equity REITs Worth Buying as Industry Prospects Improve
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Hold Regency Centers Stock in Your Portfolio
- Vornado Bolsters Portfolio With the Acquisition of 623 Fifth Avenue
- Alexandria Stock Gains 19.3% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Continue?
- Four Corners Continues Its Acquisition Spree to Boost Portfolio
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Retain Lamar Advertising in Your Portfolio
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Is it Wise to Retain Medical Properties Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- Plymouth Rises 47% on Receiving Acquisition Proposal From Sixth Street
- REITs Could Have Some Of Their Best Years Ahead: Two Value Plays I Like With Strong Upside
- Welltower Stock Rises 28.9% Year to Date: Will the Trend Last?
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
- CareTrust REIT: One Of My Top REITs Has Crushed The Market, I'm Still Bullish (NYSE:CTRE)
WELL on the Community Forum
WELLの取引アプリ
Multiple Orders Utility EA MT5
Opengates Success International
Multiple Orders Utility EA（MT5バージョン） Multiple Orders Utility MT5は、大きな値動きを待たずに、小さな値動きで素早く利益を得られるように設計されています。 有用性： このツールは、ユーザーが指定した数、またはブローカーが許可する最大数の注文を、同一通貨ペア・同一方向に同時に発注します。 戦略： 100～200ピップスを狙うのではなく（それは時間がかかりすぎたり現実的でない場合があります）、短い利益目標で複数の注文を同時に開くことができます。 例えば、5つの注文をそれぞれ20～25ピップスの利益目標で設定すれば、価格がわずか25ピップス動くだけで合計125ピップスの利益を得ることができます。 このツールは使いやすい反面、ストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP）が小さいため、エントリー前に市場分析と価格の進行方向を正確に把握する必要があります。SLとTPの比率は1:1または1:2を推奨します。 ストップロスなしで取引するのは厳禁です！ リスクを軽減するために、このEAには ブレークイーブン（Breakeven）機能 が
Xauusd Striper
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
XAUUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAUUSD on M5 “Guarded entries. Measured exits.” Trade the structure, not the noise. XAUUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest Expert Advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue frequent, structure-driven setups without letting floating profit slip a
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away. What makes SENTINEL
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered. All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
Price move robot
Punza Yannick Kakungula
2.33 (3)
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ROBOT PRICE MOVE IT IS ROBOT FOLLOWS EACH MOVEMENT OF THE PRICE VERY WELL BY PLACING A STOP LOSS AND A TAKE PROFIT FOLLOWING WITH A TRAILLING STOP PERFECT FOR THE PROP FIRM WITH AN OPTION TO PLACE A NUMBER OF STOP LOSS AS THE ROBOT CAN FOLLOW EXAMPLE 5% LOSS TO BE RESPECTED ON EACH TRANSACTION THE ROBOT USES AN INDICATOR THAT FOLLOWS THE PRICE AND THE RSI INDICATOR OVER PERIOD 14 TO LEVEL 30 RECOMMENDATION CURRENCY PAIR: US30, GOLD PERIDO : H1 MINIMUM DEPOSIT: 1000 DO
FREE
RSI Signalz
Gabriel Beaird
RSI Signalz ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOW FREE FOR EVERYONE! TUNABLE IN THE INPUT SETTINGS - ENJOY :) (IT DOES NOT TRADE FOR YOU. THIS IS TOO JUST HELP WITH MANUAL TRADING) Fully Automated EA for marking good en
FREE
GOLD ultra scalper
Punza Yannick Kakungula
HELLO EVERYONE I PRESENT YOU A ROBOT THAT I NAME GOLD ULTRA SCALPER IT IS ROBOT TRADING GOLD AND NOT ONLY GOLD IT ALSO TRADE OTHER CURRENCY PAIR STRATEGY: 1. KELTNER CHANNEL ENTRY INDICATOR MY PERIOD: 5 ATR PERIOD: 30 ATR MULTIPLY: 1 2. OSCILLATOR OF ROC OUTPUT INDICATOR FIRST ROC PERIOD: 17
1日のレンジ
166.11 167.72
1年のレンジ
122.34 170.99
- 以前の終値
- 165.93
- 始値
- 166.76
- 買値
- 166.48
- 買値
- 166.78
- 安値
- 166.11
- 高値
- 167.72
- 出来高
- 4.857 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.66%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.62%
- 1年の変化
- 29.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K