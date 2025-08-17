КотировкиРазделы
WELL: Welltower Inc

165.20 USD 3.73 (2.21%)
Сектор: Недвижимость Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс WELL за сегодня изменился на -2.21%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 164.93, а максимальная — 169.15.

Следите за динамикой Welltower Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
164.93 169.15
Годовой диапазон
122.34 170.99
Предыдущее закрытие
168.93
Open
169.15
Bid
165.20
Ask
165.50
Low
164.93
High
169.15
Объем
5.260 K
Дневное изменение
-2.21%
Месячное изменение
-1.43%
6-месячное изменение
7.78%
Годовое изменение
28.75%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.