货币 / WELL
WELL: Welltower Inc
165.20 USD 3.73 (2.21%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WELL汇率已更改-2.21%。当日，交易品种以低点164.93和高点169.15进行交易。
关注Welltower Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
WELL新闻
日范围
164.93 169.15
年范围
122.34 170.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 168.93
- 开盘价
- 169.15
- 卖价
- 165.20
- 买价
- 165.50
- 最低价
- 164.93
- 最高价
- 169.15
- 交易量
- 5.260 K
- 日变化
- -2.21%
- 月变化
- -1.43%
- 6个月变化
- 7.78%
- 年变化
- 28.75%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值