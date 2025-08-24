Devises / WELL
WELL: Welltower Inc
165.22 USD 1.26 (0.76%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WELL a changé de -0.76% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 164.89 et à un maximum de 168.20.
Suivez la dynamique Welltower Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WELL Nouvelles
WELL on the Community Forum
Range quotidien
164.89 168.20
Range Annuel
122.34 170.99
- Clôture Précédente
- 166.48
- Ouverture
- 165.34
- Bid
- 165.22
- Ask
- 165.52
- Plus Bas
- 164.89
- Plus Haut
- 168.20
- Volume
- 8.982 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.76%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.41%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.80%
- Changement Annuel
- 28.77%
20 septembre, samedi