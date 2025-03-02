Moedas / WEED
WEED: Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF
18.38 USD 0.07 (0.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WEED para hoje mudou para -0.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.13 e o mais alto foi 18.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WEED Notícias
Faixa diária
18.13 18.70
Faixa anual
8.85 33.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.45
- Open
- 18.54
- Bid
- 18.38
- Ask
- 18.68
- Low
- 18.13
- High
- 18.70
- Volume
- 52
- Mudança diária
- -0.38%
- Mudança mensal
- -16.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 63.67%
- Mudança anual
- -39.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh