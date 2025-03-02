Valute / WEED
WEED: Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF
18.96 USD 0.28 (1.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WEED ha avuto una variazione del -1.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.26 e ad un massimo di 19.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.26 19.08
Intervallo Annuale
8.85 33.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.24
- Apertura
- 19.08
- Bid
- 18.96
- Ask
- 19.26
- Minimo
- 18.26
- Massimo
- 19.08
- Volume
- 90
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- -13.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 68.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.47%
21 settembre, domenica