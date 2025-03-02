Currencies / WEED
WEED: Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF
18.45 USD 0.95 (5.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WEED exchange rate has changed by 5.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.76 and at a high of 18.60.
Follow Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WEED News
Daily Range
17.76 18.60
Year Range
8.85 33.18
- Previous Close
- 17.50
- Open
- 17.77
- Bid
- 18.45
- Ask
- 18.75
- Low
- 17.76
- High
- 18.60
- Volume
- 81
- Daily Change
- 5.43%
- Month Change
- -16.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.29%
- Year Change
- -39.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev