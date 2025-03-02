통화 / WEED
WEED: Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF
18.96 USD 0.28 (1.46%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WEED 환율이 오늘 -1.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.26이고 고가는 19.08이었습니다.
Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
WEED News
일일 변동 비율
18.26 19.08
년간 변동
8.85 33.18
- 이전 종가
- 19.24
- 시가
- 19.08
- Bid
- 18.96
- Ask
- 19.26
- 저가
- 18.26
- 고가
- 19.08
- 볼륨
- 90
- 일일 변동
- -1.46%
- 월 변동
- -13.82%
- 6개월 변동
- 68.83%
- 년간 변동율
- -37.47%
20 9월, 토요일