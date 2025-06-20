Moedas / WCC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
WCC: WESCO International Inc
216.12 USD 1.66 (0.77%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WCC para hoje mudou para 0.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 214.32 e o mais alto foi 216.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WESCO International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WCC Notícias
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $1,075 by KeyBanc on data center growth
- Wesco appoints Daniel Castillo to lead electrical unit
- Wesco Intl stock hits all-time high at 219.13 USD
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Davis Opportunity Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Wesco (WCC) Q2 Revenue Rises 7.7%
- WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- WESCO International, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WCC)
- Earnings call transcript: WESCO Q2 2025 reports earnings beat, stock dips
- Wesco International (WCC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Wesco Q2 2025 presentation: data center sales top $1B, outlook raised
- Wesco International (WCC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Wesco International beats Q2 estimates as data center sales soar
- WESCO earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Wesco Intl stock hits all-time high at 216.63 USD
- Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:TAREX)
- Wesco International amends bylaws to allow stockholders to request special meetings
- This Centene Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday
- Stephens downgrades WESCO International stock to Equal Weight despite raising price target
- This fund manager picked four industrial winners a year ago. Here are his latest picks.
- Wesco Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report
- Touchstone Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TMCPX)
- Wesco Announces Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award Winner and Celebrates Annual Day of Caring
- Wesco International EVP Wolf sells $550k in stock
Faixa diária
214.32 216.71
Faixa anual
125.20 228.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 214.46
- Open
- 216.21
- Bid
- 216.12
- Ask
- 216.42
- Low
- 214.32
- High
- 216.71
- Volume
- 64
- Mudança diária
- 0.77%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 41.95%
- Mudança anual
- 28.06%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh