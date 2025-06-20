Currencies / WCC
WCC: WESCO International Inc
212.23 USD 2.49 (1.16%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WCC exchange rate has changed by -1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 209.35 and at a high of 215.89.
Follow WESCO International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
209.35 215.89
Year Range
125.20 228.35
- Previous Close
- 214.72
- Open
- 215.73
- Bid
- 212.23
- Ask
- 212.53
- Low
- 209.35
- High
- 215.89
- Volume
- 1.978 K
- Daily Change
- -1.16%
- Month Change
- -1.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.40%
- Year Change
- 25.75%
