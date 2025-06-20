QuotesSections
WCC
WCC: WESCO International Inc

212.23 USD 2.49 (1.16%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WCC exchange rate has changed by -1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 209.35 and at a high of 215.89.

Daily Range
209.35 215.89
Year Range
125.20 228.35
Previous Close
214.72
Open
215.73
Bid
212.23
Ask
212.53
Low
209.35
High
215.89
Volume
1.978 K
Daily Change
-1.16%
Month Change
-1.51%
6 Months Change
39.40%
Year Change
25.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%