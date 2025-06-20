Valute / WCC
WCC: WESCO International Inc
209.06 USD 5.84 (2.72%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WCC ha avuto una variazione del -2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 207.39 e ad un massimo di 216.47.
Segui le dinamiche di WESCO International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
207.39 216.47
Intervallo Annuale
125.20 228.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 214.90
- Apertura
- 216.47
- Bid
- 209.06
- Ask
- 209.36
- Minimo
- 207.39
- Massimo
- 216.47
- Volume
- 1.497 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.87%
20 settembre, sabato