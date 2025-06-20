货币 / WCC
WCC: WESCO International Inc
214.73 USD 1.08 (0.50%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WCC汇率已更改-0.50%。当日，交易品种以低点214.21和高点217.08进行交易。
关注WESCO International Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
214.21 217.08
年范围
125.20 228.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 215.81
- 开盘价
- 215.99
- 卖价
- 214.73
- 买价
- 215.03
- 最低价
- 214.21
- 最高价
- 217.08
- 交易量
- 197
- 日变化
- -0.50%
- 月变化
- -0.35%
- 6个月变化
- 41.04%
- 年变化
- 27.23%
