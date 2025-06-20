通貨 / WCC
WCC: WESCO International Inc
214.90 USD 0.44 (0.21%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WCCの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり213.08の安値と216.87の高値で取引されました。
WESCO International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WCC News
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $1,075 by KeyBanc on data center growth
- Wesco appoints Daniel Castillo to lead electrical unit
- Wesco Intl stock hits all-time high at 219.13 USD
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Davis Opportunity Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Wesco (WCC) Q2 Revenue Rises 7.7%
- WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- WESCO International, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WCC)
- Earnings call transcript: WESCO Q2 2025 reports earnings beat, stock dips
- Wesco International (WCC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Wesco Q2 2025 presentation: data center sales top $1B, outlook raised
- Wesco International (WCC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Wesco International beats Q2 estimates as data center sales soar
- WESCO earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Wesco Intl stock hits all-time high at 216.63 USD
- Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:TAREX)
- Wesco International amends bylaws to allow stockholders to request special meetings
- This Centene Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday
- Stephens downgrades WESCO International stock to Equal Weight despite raising price target
- This fund manager picked four industrial winners a year ago. Here are his latest picks.
- Wesco Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report
- Touchstone Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TMCPX)
- Wesco Announces Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award Winner and Celebrates Annual Day of Caring
- Wesco International EVP Wolf sells $550k in stock
1日のレンジ
213.08 216.87
1年のレンジ
125.20 228.35
