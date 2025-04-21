Moedas / VZLA
VZLA: Vizsla Silver Corp
3.69 USD 0.05 (1.34%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VZLA para hoje mudou para -1.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.62 e o mais alto foi 3.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vizsla Silver Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
3.62 3.77
Faixa anual
1.67 4.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.74
- Open
- 3.77
- Bid
- 3.69
- Ask
- 3.99
- Low
- 3.62
- High
- 3.77
- Volume
- 1.894 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.34%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 60.43%
- Mudança anual
- 87.31%
