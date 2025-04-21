クォートセクション
通貨 / VZLA
株に戻る

VZLA: Vizsla Silver Corp

3.72 USD 0.02 (0.53%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VZLAの今日の為替レートは、-0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.62の安値と3.77の高値で取引されました。

Vizsla Silver Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VZLA News

1日のレンジ
3.62 3.77
1年のレンジ
1.67 4.00
以前の終値
3.74
始値
3.77
買値
3.72
買値
4.02
安値
3.62
高値
3.77
出来高
3.919 K
1日の変化
-0.53%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.11%
6ヶ月の変化
61.74%
1年の変化
88.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K