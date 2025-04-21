通貨 / VZLA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VZLA: Vizsla Silver Corp
3.72 USD 0.02 (0.53%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VZLAの今日の為替レートは、-0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.62の安値と3.77の高値で取引されました。
Vizsla Silver Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VZLA News
- Vizsla Silver stock price target raised to $6 by BMO Capital
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Pan American Silver, Hecla Mining, Vizsla Silver and Avino Silver & Gold Mines
- 4 Silver Mining Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
- PPG Enters Distributor Partnership With GPA for Teslin Substrates
- Century Aluminum Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Vizsla Silver announces change of transfer agent in August filing
- Kronos Worldwide Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2 on Low Volumes
- Nutrien's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record Potash Volumes
- Westlake Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Chemours Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Higher Volumes
- Barrick Mining Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Up on Higher Prices
- Celanese Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates Amid Low Prices
- Ingevity Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Vizsla Silver expands exploration at Panuco with new geophysical targets
- Vizsla Silver: A Strategic Hold On The Path To Revaluation (NYSE:VZLA)
- Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th
- BMO Capital raises Vizsla Silver price target on strong financing position
- VIZSLA SILVER TO ACQUIRE LARGE SANTA FE CLAIM PACKAGE INCLUDING A PRODUCING MINE ALONG TREND AND IMMEDIATELY SOUTH OF PANUCO
- Vizsla Silver's Exploration Work Continues Yielding Results (NYSE:VZLA)
1日のレンジ
3.62 3.77
1年のレンジ
1.67 4.00
- 以前の終値
- 3.74
- 始値
- 3.77
- 買値
- 3.72
- 買値
- 4.02
- 安値
- 3.62
- 高値
- 3.77
- 出来高
- 3.919 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 61.74%
- 1年の変化
- 88.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K