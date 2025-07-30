Moedas / VRSK
VRSK: Verisk Analytics Inc
249.60 USD 2.23 (0.89%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VRSK para hoje mudou para -0.89%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 248.98 e o mais alto foi 255.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Verisk Analytics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VRSK Notícias
Faixa diária
248.98 255.23
Faixa anual
248.98 322.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 251.83
- Open
- 252.05
- Bid
- 249.60
- Ask
- 249.90
- Low
- 248.98
- High
- 255.23
- Volume
- 3.150 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.89%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -16.03%
- Mudança anual
- -7.22%
