VRSK: Verisk Analytics Inc
251.52 USD 3.56 (1.40%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRSK exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 251.38 and at a high of 256.94.
Follow Verisk Analytics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
251.38 256.94
Year Range
251.38 322.92
- Previous Close
- 255.08
- Open
- 254.72
- Bid
- 251.52
- Ask
- 251.82
- Low
- 251.38
- High
- 256.94
- Volume
- 1.401 K
- Daily Change
- -1.40%
- Month Change
- -6.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.38%
- Year Change
- -6.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%