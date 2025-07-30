QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VRSK
VRSK: Verisk Analytics Inc

243.47 USD 1.86 (0.76%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VRSK ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 242.57 e ad un massimo di 246.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Verisk Analytics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
242.57 246.18
Intervallo Annuale
242.57 322.92
Chiusura Precedente
245.33
Apertura
246.13
Bid
243.47
Ask
243.77
Minimo
242.57
Massimo
246.18
Volume
3.334 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.76%
Variazione Mensile
-9.26%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.09%
Variazione Annuale
-9.50%
20 settembre, sabato