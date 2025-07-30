Valute / VRSK
VRSK: Verisk Analytics Inc
243.47 USD 1.86 (0.76%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VRSK ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 242.57 e ad un massimo di 246.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Verisk Analytics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
242.57 246.18
Intervallo Annuale
242.57 322.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 245.33
- Apertura
- 246.13
- Bid
- 243.47
- Ask
- 243.77
- Minimo
- 242.57
- Massimo
- 246.18
- Volume
- 3.334 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.50%
