VRSK: Verisk Analytics Inc
245.33 USD 4.27 (1.71%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VRSKの今日の為替レートは、-1.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり245.04の安値と251.20の高値で取引されました。
Verisk Analytics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
245.04 251.20
1年のレンジ
245.04 322.92
- 以前の終値
- 249.60
- 始値
- 248.92
- 買値
- 245.33
- 買値
- 245.63
- 安値
- 245.04
- 高値
- 251.20
- 出来高
- 3.249 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.47%
- 1年の変化
- -8.81%
