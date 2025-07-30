クォートセクション
通貨 / VRSK
VRSK: Verisk Analytics Inc

245.33 USD 4.27 (1.71%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VRSKの今日の為替レートは、-1.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり245.04の安値と251.20の高値で取引されました。

Verisk Analytics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
245.04 251.20
1年のレンジ
245.04 322.92
以前の終値
249.60
始値
248.92
買値
245.33
買値
245.63
安値
245.04
高値
251.20
出来高
3.249 K
1日の変化
-1.71%
1ヶ月の変化
-8.56%
6ヶ月の変化
-17.47%
1年の変化
-8.81%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K