Moedas / VOXR
VOXR: Vox Royalty Corp
3.53 USD 0.06 (1.73%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VOXR para hoje mudou para 1.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.44 e o mais alto foi 3.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vox Royalty Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VOXR Notícias
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Vox Royalty acquires A$1.5m iron ore royalty in Western Australia
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Vox Royalty stock rises after Binduli North gold project expansion
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- Triple Flag: Arthur Royalty Adds Quality To An Already Strong Portfolio (NYSE:TFPM)
- Why Vox Royalty Corp. Is A Buy For Growth-Oriented Investors (NASDAQ:VOXR)
- Vox Royalty added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
- Vox Royalty Notes Development Decision at The Horseshoe Lights Project and Provides Western Australia Gold Market Update
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - The May Report
- Vox Royalty embroiled in legal dispute over Australian royalty
- VOXR stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.6 amid robust growth
- Vox Royalty to join Russell indexes in June
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The April Report
- BMO lifts Vox Royalty stock target to $4 on Kanmantoo acquisition
- Vox Royalty Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results, Increases 2025 Revenue Guidance and Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Vox Royalty Acquires Cash-Flowing Kanmantoo Copper-Gold Royalty in South Australia
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The March Report
- Gold Royalty Stocks To Watch: Unpacking Vox Royalty’s Potential (NASDAQ:VOXR)
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The February Report
Faixa diária
3.44 3.55
Faixa anual
2.21 3.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.47
- Open
- 3.50
- Bid
- 3.53
- Ask
- 3.83
- Low
- 3.44
- High
- 3.55
- Volume
- 151
- Mudança diária
- 1.73%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.89%
- Mudança anual
- 16.89%
